Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Upped Its Position; As Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose, Bloombergsen Increased Position by $3.87 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 63,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88B, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.37. About 3.95 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51 million, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $186.27. About 657,500 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Poached Amazonâ€™s Top Twitch Star – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Investorplace.com” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.