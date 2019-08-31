Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Decreased Its Position; International Business Machs Com (IBM) Position Has Lifted by Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.67 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG) by 2,890 shares to 40,155 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 7,330 were accumulated by Eastern Bank & Trust. A D Beadell Counsel, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,355 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.19% or 9,740 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 2,798 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 25,695 shares. M Kraus & has invested 1.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eagle Cap Mngmt reported 2,700 shares. Csu Producer reported 6,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alps Advsrs Inc owns 278,366 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Lafayette Invs holds 1.65% or 31,734 shares in its portfolio. Investment Management Of Virginia holds 18,833 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Argi Investment Serv Ltd Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 22,559 shares.

