Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Upped Its Stake by $1.89 Million; Jlb & Associates Has Lifted Icon Plc (ICLR) Stake by $2.08 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 301.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 13,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 18,137 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 4,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $153.8. About 193,277 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 81,382 shares to 102,611 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores by 3,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,252 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICON plc to Present at Baird’s 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 140,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 510,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amazon Stock Can Easily Get to $2,600, Ifâ€¦ – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Stock Bulls Have Been Warned – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon signs multiyear deal with ‘Fleabag’ creator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon pilots Care clinics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

