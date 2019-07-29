Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Lincoln National Has Upped Its Holding by $1.01 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Cut by $329,291 Its Holding

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 570 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 5,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,176 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 24,507 shares to 32,689 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 56,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,718 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

