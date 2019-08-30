Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Decreased Position; Fulton Bank Has Decreased Altria Group (MO) Position by $907,782 as Share Value Declined

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 15,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 82,355 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 98,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 4.79M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $13.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.09. About 1.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $84.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Funds by 288,861 shares to 839,974 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,631 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

