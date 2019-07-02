Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $3.56 Million; Q Global Advisors Cut Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) as Shares Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video)

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 164,640 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 3,351 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 69,184 shares. 1,992 were reported by Jabodon Pt. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability reported 1,115 shares. Cohen Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moab Capital Partners Ltd holds 2.41% or 5,699 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mar Vista Invest Partners Limited Company invested 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 100,501 shares. Altimeter Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.49% or 8,000 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr holds 0.06% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Nwi Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Nadler Financial Grp invested in 0.93% or 1,647 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Company reported 126 shares stake. Pinnacle Advisory holds 0.04% or 344 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 17,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Q Glob Advsrs Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 166,287 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 137,612 are held by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 21,676 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 28,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thb Asset Management invested in 0.65% or 169,008 shares. Parkside Fin Financial Bank holds 0% or 13 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.35% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 31,177 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 59,128 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 177 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 16,241 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.71 million for 8.41 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.