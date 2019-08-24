Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $3.56 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Icon Advisers Has Trimmed Stake

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video)

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 14.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 1.64% or 2.00 million shares. Benin Mgmt reported 1,413 shares. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 678,132 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 4.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winfield has invested 6.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schmidt P J Mngmt reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,687 shares. Capwealth Advsr accumulated 4,967 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 1.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M&R Cap Management has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callahan Ltd has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,127 shares to 32,327 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Limit (NYSE:CP) by 12,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 3,964 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Rowland & Co Investment Counsel Adv reported 1,600 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Co holds 2,539 shares. Auxier Asset accumulated 17,386 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Davenport Limited Liability Corp stated it has 27,570 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications accumulated 0.01% or 15,154 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Street holds 0.16% or 21.67 million shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8,372 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc reported 17,450 shares. Horrell reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Legal And General Gp Public Limited reported 3.40 million shares. Security Tru owns 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,218 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% or 3,083 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.