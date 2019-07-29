Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Decreased Holding by $3.56 Million; Greylin Investment Mangement Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Has Trimmed by $362,120 as Stock Value Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,317 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, down from 231,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 88,567 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1925.46. About 141,207 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,310 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.