Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Cut Holding by $3.56 Million as Stock Value Declined; Matthews International Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $14.57 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1833. About 1.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 202,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.83M, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.87. About 1.05M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.62 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 25,480 shares to 230,700 shares, valued at $69.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greentree Hospitality Group L by 154,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,077 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.