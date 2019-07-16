Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Kingdon Capital Management Boosted Stake by $5.67 Million; Putnam Investments Has Cut Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding by $2.19 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99M, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2016. About 1.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 87,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,538 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 162,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 472,367 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Lc has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Family Firm holds 171 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 4,510 shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.22% or 58,789 shares. Moreover, Addison Cap has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 873 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has 407 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.86% or 194,545 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited Company invested in 186 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 7,957 were accumulated by Dana Investment Advsr. Money Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,222 shares stake. Reliant Investment Management Limited Company owns 2,039 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has 3,574 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 160 are owned by Cap Wealth Planning Lc. Bb&T Corp invested in 24,712 shares. 40,327 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares to 552,317 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 570,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $192,060 activity.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 36.54% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATI’s profit will be $41.59M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 32,611 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Sasco Ct accumulated 3.67% or 1.53M shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 47,613 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 20,667 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.19% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.05% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 157,335 shares. Staley Capital Advisers invested in 18,390 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 44,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 34,237 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,963 shares. Dc Cap Advsrs Limited invested in 300,000 shares or 5.61% of the stock.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 39,374 shares to 126,927 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 53,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

