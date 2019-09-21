Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered Its Position by $1.55 Million as Share Value Declined; As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Stake by $32.65 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.79M, down from 20,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 302,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303.67M, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,809 shares to 199,367 shares, valued at $33.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,747 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches pay-with-cash service in U.S. at Western Union locations – Live Trading News” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins owns 0.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,883 shares. Ledyard National Bank holds 7,209 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Principal owns 879,699 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank holds 1.11% or 1,467 shares in its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited holds 0.54% or 375 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Nbt Comml Bank N A New York has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). has 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 2,895 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 11,728 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Viking Global Lp accumulated 802,837 shares. Franklin invested in 1.28M shares. Telemark Asset Management Lc stated it has 10.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Advsr accumulated 3,345 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Leisure Cap Mgmt invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Mngmt Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 35,200 shares to 709,454 shares, valued at $42.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 145,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.