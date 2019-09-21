Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding by $7.02 Million as Valuation Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.10 Million

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40 million, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 772.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, up from 480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alley Communication Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,541 shares. Sprott reported 120 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,366 shares. Finance Advisory Gp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Middleton Com Incorporated Ma owns 19,072 shares. Moore Mngmt LP holds 2.36% or 53,000 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,260 shares. Chatham Group, Georgia-based fund reported 241 shares. Martin Currie holds 0.47% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.81% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 2.51 million shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1,564 shares or 3.28% of the stock. 11,275 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 272,285 are owned by Nordea Mgmt Ab.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,942 shares to 72,706 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,503 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).