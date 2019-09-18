Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Jw Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.03 Million; Radnet (RDNT) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lifted Holding by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 209,816 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13 million, down from 19,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp holds 25,505 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. 268,608 are held by Axa. Edgemoor Advisors owns 460 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has 1,202 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,078 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 115 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 258,727 shares. 74,693 were reported by Bristol John W Incorporated New York. Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp accumulated 10,680 shares. Argi Invest Services Llc reported 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Claar Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.73% or 5,500 shares. 135 were reported by Jmg Fin Limited. California-based Bailard has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Finance Grp stated it has 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Night Owl Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 14,985 shares.

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23 million and $186.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94M shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $68.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.