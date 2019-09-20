Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Jw Asset Management Cut Position by $2.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shares Declined, Emory University Upped Its Holding by $1.14 Million

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13M, down from 19,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company

Emory University increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 143.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 380,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The institutional investor held 645,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, up from 265,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 1.48M shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Small Carriers Expanding Fleets As Large Carriers Reduce Tractor Counts – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 362 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 5.19% stake. Cambridge Incorporated owns 73,792 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 492 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company invested in 2,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Carlson has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset LP holds 110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt invested in 1.33% or 2,024 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Pettee has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipswich Inv Company has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested in 3.29% or 8,625 shares. 10 invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc accumulated 86,081 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23M and $186.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94M shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $68.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,043 shares to 97,916 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 9,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,264 shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,710 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Sio Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.48% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 522,863 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 8,297 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt accumulated 10,000 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited invested in 21,525 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 234,898 shares. Ww Investors owns 341,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.49 million were reported by D E Shaw. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Emory University accumulated 645,583 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 380,494 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 130,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.41M are held by Morgan Stanley.