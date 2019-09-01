Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Intersect Capital Has Cut Holding; Vigilant Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $761,598 as Share Value Rose

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 485,884 shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CBSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Commerce (CBSH) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $99.94 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 12,500 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Essex Investment Mngmt Communications Lc accumulated 0.18% or 21,433 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce accumulated 8,650 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 7,494 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd holds 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 10,014 shares. 150,195 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.01% or 576,914 shares. Kings Point Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). United Automobile Association holds 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 15,280 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 16,926 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 195,261 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,450 shares to 39,386 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 83,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In reported 444 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.55% or 765 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 25,270 shares. Peddock Capital Lc holds 461 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 8,317 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45,141 shares. Verity Asset Management owns 230 shares. 29,070 are held by American National Ins Tx. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 8,805 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,018 were reported by Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs reported 2,175 shares stake. 177,353 were reported by Tybourne Management (Hk) Ltd. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).