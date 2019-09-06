Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Ims Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $546,460; Permanens Capital LP Has Boosted The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 8.93 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 was made by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

