Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Howard Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $925,600 as Stock Declined; Forward Management Has Boosted Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position by $1.61 Million

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 19,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 2.70 million shares traded or 152.01% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 20/03/2018 – Jeff Coyne: Reuters reports Brookfield Property Partners has made a new bid for GGP, which rejected a $14.8 billion cash-and-st; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 94,525 shares to 207,205 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,057 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM).

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 56,938 shares to 816,982 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

