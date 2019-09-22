Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake by $9.47 Million as Shares Declined; Graham Capital Management LP Lifted Its Gopro (GPRO) Position by $3.09 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 233.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 617,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 882,905 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 265,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.20M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 2.86 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Capital Management Llc reported 935 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 139 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chemung Canal accumulated 3,086 shares. City Holdg reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 24,950 were reported by Samlyn Cap Ltd. 888 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corporation. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 12,787 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1,110 shares. Goldstein Munger And invested in 301 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd accumulated 120,235 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 11,830 are owned by Torray Lc. Beach Counsel Pa has 2.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,139 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com accumulated 2.57% or 197,340 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc holds 0.07% or 647 shares in its portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 170,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 203,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,060 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GPRO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.50 million shares or 0.86% more from 69.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 82,903 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 339,540 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp accumulated 16,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 188,447 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 159,163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 30 shares. Citadel Ltd has invested 0.01% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 47,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 711,259 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Campbell & Adviser Lc has invested 0.06% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Northern Tru invested in 1.45M shares. Pdt Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 774,988 shares.

