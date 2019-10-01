Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $931,356; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Valuation Rose, Holder Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 6,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, down from 6,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.77. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 11,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 16,399 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 28,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 2.90M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accuvest Advisors owns 4,229 shares. 7,282 are owned by Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi invested in 2.06% or 193,590 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 46,102 shares. Delta Capital Ltd Co invested in 31,325 shares or 1.66% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 226,139 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.90 million shares stake. Janney Capital Ltd stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 18,151 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 215,637 shares stake. 180,044 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Monetary Group has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Westport Asset Mngmt holds 0.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 5,000 shares. Colonial Advsr reported 6,710 shares. Northstar reported 8,739 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 96,900 shares to 5.14M shares, valued at $27.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 2,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 5,716 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Co reported 846 shares. 13,364 were accumulated by Massmutual Com Fsb Adv. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Maryland-based Family Firm Inc has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 54,930 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 625,189 shares. Df Dent And owns 65,105 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advisors has invested 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Founders Secs Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 159 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,887 shares. Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 16,711 shares or 14.08% of its portfolio. Bellecapital International Ltd accumulated 2,757 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 642 shares. Mengis Cap Inc holds 0.58% or 1,006 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.66 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.