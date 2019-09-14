Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Stake by $781,809; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Decreased Bce (BCE) Holding by $3.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 77,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 377,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.22 million, down from 454,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 687,501 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $640.56 million for 16.86 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 4,846 shares to 87,952 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 5,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

