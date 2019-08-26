Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Hillman Co Raised Stake by $2.23 Million; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Boosted Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM) by $1.62 Million as Share Value Declined

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1757.85. About 703,458 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 283.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 40,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 582,142 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (LQD) by 287,300 shares to 250,800 shares, valued at $29.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 47,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.