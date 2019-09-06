Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Hillman Co Increased Stake; Walleye Trading Maintains Stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) by 125.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 107,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 193,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 224,197 shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 16/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s bonus pool more than quadruples; 11/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – KLEPIERRE SA; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank CFO: We have to ‘define and defend’ the company; 07/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: JPM-LINKED NOTE THRESHOLD PRICE PRICE $128.73460; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL; 13/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank steps up clear-out to gain on rivals; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.13. About 450,597 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Trader Makes Massive $1.4M Bet On Walmart – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,434 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 5,451 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Hardman Johnston Advsrs has 9,989 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.24M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 5,491 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 253 shares. Manchester Cap Management accumulated 4,299 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 2.00 million shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 18,836 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Company holds 0.19% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Mngmt Company reported 2,236 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Arrow Fin has 8,805 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.84M shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,247 shares to 37,653 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (Put) (NYSE:KRO).