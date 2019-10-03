Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Hillman Co Has Lifted Its Position by $2.98 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Valueworks Boosted Stake

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $14.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1698.56. About 1.27 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 8,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 69,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 61,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 1.19 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 6,955 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,104 shares in its portfolio. 5.42M are held by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2.01 million shares. Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 3.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 2.02M shares. 5,427 are owned by First Personal Fincl. Rnc Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sector Gamma As stated it has 445,056 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.39% or 509,749 shares. Hartford Financial owns 140 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 34,762 shares. Stonebridge holds 54,238 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.24% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com reported 49,171 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): Conference Presentations, IPOs Hit Top Gear – Benzinga” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Gilead Sciences’s (NASDAQ:GILD) 40% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Pfizer – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Wants Cash; General Mills Serves Up Profits – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon announces Toronto fulfillment center – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “When Will Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquire Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 22, 2019.