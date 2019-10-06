Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined; General Mls (GIS) Holding Upped by Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 6,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 39,673 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 32,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 4.23M shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corp has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 7,462 were accumulated by Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd reported 163,313 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Com stated it has 49,256 shares. Utah Retirement owns 113,067 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 6,776 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hightower Tru Services Lta invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Trustco Comml Bank N Y has 24,655 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers owns 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 225 shares. Andra Ap holds 147,700 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 13,400 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr stated it has 15,377 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 6.22 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.27% or 3.23 million shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20,507 shares to 21,497 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,536 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares to 10,625 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.