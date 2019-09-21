Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $492,180; As Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Market Value Declined, Axiom International Investors Has Lowered Stake

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 71.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 52,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 21,335 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 73,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 603,046 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI)

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 31,370 shares to 232,405 shares, valued at $35.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 43,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tygh Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.75% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 119,506 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 6,851 shares. 669,287 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 401 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 10,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 35,164 shares. 4,502 were reported by Regions Fincl. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 17,059 shares. Fdx accumulated 6,318 shares. 15,399 are owned by Blair William And Company Il. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.72% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn) by 470,000 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The).