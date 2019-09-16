Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $492,180; Concho Resources Com Stk (CXO) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $33.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.71. About 1.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (CXO) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 33,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 40,286 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 73,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.14 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.80M for 25.00 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cowen Inc Com Stk by 32,226 shares to 134,029 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp Cl A Com S (NYSE:LEN) by 38,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,230 shares, and has risen its stake in A W/Icom S.