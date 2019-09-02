Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted Holding; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Holding by $2.55 Million; Market Value Declined

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 54,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 726,031 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 79,659 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 9.84 million were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 19,466 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 0% or 200 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 98,232 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company reported 31,191 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 120,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 544 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Moreover, Atria Lc has 0.06% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 28,883 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 2.14M shares.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $77.94M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 75,359 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $59.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 7,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 946,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 422 were accumulated by Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 264 shares. Portland Advsr Lc owns 447 shares. North Management holds 222 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett And Limited Com holds 0.5% or 84,414 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 15,917 shares. Goelzer Invest holds 0.17% or 1,026 shares in its portfolio. 4,181 are owned by Mathes. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Product Partners Lc, New York-based fund reported 17,203 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,009 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Edgewood holds 597,997 shares. Amer Asset Incorporated has 631 shares. Ami holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 273 shares.

