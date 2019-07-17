Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Broadwood Capital Stake in Biotime (BTX) Upped by $3.76 Million as Stock Value Rose

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 157,325 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $12.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1997.5. About 1.92M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 6,544 shares. 308 were accumulated by Moneta Group Inv Advsrs. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 2.89% or 52,820 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Lc holds 6.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 664,836 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr Incorporated reported 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsr Inc Ok has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,499 shares. Intll Invsts invested in 3.16% or 4.13 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 31,451 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management holds 1.04% or 1,282 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 4.24M shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,695 shares. 631 were reported by American Asset Mgmt. Ctc Limited Liability stated it has 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited owns 20 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 32,242 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Broadwood Cap stated it has 33.73M shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 4,657 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 5,471 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Assetmark Inc invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 6,005 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 154,850 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).