Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Cut Holding by $1.36 Million; Schulhoff & Co Upped Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $386,700

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $377.17. About 1.17 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15B for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 4.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 41,300 shares. Advantage Inc holds 30 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Com invested 3.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 53,211 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 373 shares stake. Spc Financial, Maryland-based fund reported 232 shares. Partner Investment Management LP accumulated 610 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Spears Abacus Lc accumulated 140 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bar Harbor Serv stated it has 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boys Arnold Company Inc invested in 0.32% or 1,203 shares. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges Mgmt Inc holds 1,035 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc has 3.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,764 shares.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares to 7,593 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications reported 6,184 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bancshares holds 0.04% or 1,294 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 72,189 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has 2.4% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 43,021 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has 491 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.58% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 21,953 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 3,329 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech owns 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 77,810 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 4,703 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated holds 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 5,000 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp owns 736 shares. Peoples Svcs owns 450 shares.