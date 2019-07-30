Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Goodman Financial Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Upped Stake by $9.02 Million as Market Value Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $13.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.65. About 2.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Recalls Portable Battery Chargers; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 152,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.39 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.28M, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 2.21 million shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Lc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Advsrs accumulated 1,371 shares. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 31,782 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 12,397 shares stake. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakworth Incorporated owns 1,748 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated stated it has 477 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 106,843 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.94% or 21,800 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Lc has invested 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has invested 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Family Firm invested in 171 shares. Orleans Management Corp La has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Wild Card Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 9,175 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 82,982 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp owns 269,223 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 663 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1.07M shares. Intact Management accumulated 70,100 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 0.09% stake. Haverford accumulated 8,197 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.09% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 151,937 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Cadence Financial Bank Na invested in 50,578 shares.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PSEG Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PSEG Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by 2050 – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.85 million activity. IZZO RALPH sold 52,407 shares worth $2.85 million.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 108,697 shares to 5.47 million shares, valued at $331.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,731 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.