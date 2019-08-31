Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Goodman Financial Lowered Its Stake by $309,720 as Stock Price Declined; Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Its Position

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 115,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 384,662 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, up from 269,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 151,807 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Cap Limited invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Life Comm stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia-based Old Dominion Inc has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The France-based Natixis has invested 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Elm Advsrs Ltd invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has 136,000 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 305 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 1,148 are owned by Beacon Grp. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt LP holds 50,000 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. 184,521 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. First Long Island Ltd Llc reported 15,890 shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Public Ltd Company has 1.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 182,683 shares. 30 are owned by Lifeplan Fincl Group.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,892 were accumulated by Eagle Boston Mgmt Incorporated. Cna Financial reported 0.14% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 4,827 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Comm Lc has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Thrivent For Lutherans has 252,561 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt Inc owns 175,398 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 24,065 shares. Franklin Res owns 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 121,800 shares. Principal Group stated it has 6,409 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 658,048 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Marshall Wace Llp holds 238,610 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 3.03 million shares. 4,703 are held by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares to 680,761 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,782 shares, and cut its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.