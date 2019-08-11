Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Gofen & Glossberg Boosted Its Stake by $1.11 Million; Coe Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Five9 (FIVN) by $840,060 as Market Valuation Declined

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 643,583 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 622 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.54 million, up from 19,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares to 20,806 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.