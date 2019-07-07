Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Lifted Position by $5.34 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Raised Holding by $1.70 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.97M, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “On The Path to Peter Lynch With a Can of Pepsi – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 11,870 shares to 309,627 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,510 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.83% or 222,948 shares. Macnealy Hoover reported 1.42% stake. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,279 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2.33M were reported by Burgundy Asset Limited. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com has 14,256 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 9,936 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore And has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 289,362 shares. St Johns Invest Communication Ltd Liability Company holds 0.96% or 10,155 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 25,151 shares in its portfolio. Motco has 0.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 37,024 shares. Condor Management accumulated 0.03% or 1,724 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 18,400 shares to 38,300 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).