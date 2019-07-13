Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Glenview State Bank Trust Raised Stake by $306,332 as Market Value Rose; Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Polen Capital Management Trimmed Position by $590,814 as Share Value Rose

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc analyzed 3,126 shares as the company's stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $243.64. About 433,079 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Is Past Prologue? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Selected by Pro-Football Analytics Service for Cloud, ML and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: $QCOM) Accepts Lytx for Smart Cities Accelerator Program – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fincl Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 2,934 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Moneta Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 308 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited owns 1,434 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Management Corporation Nj reported 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Management has invested 12.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Page Arthur B reported 793 shares stake. Stearns Ser Group has 515 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,011 shares. 593 were reported by First Personal Svcs. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clearbridge Invs Lc accumulated 1.12 million shares. 186 were accumulated by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 99.85 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29,000 shares to 137,292 shares, valued at $25.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 408,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).