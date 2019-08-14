Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Glenview State Bank Trust Increased Position; As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Trimmed Position

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 246,974 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 8,348 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,800 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability accumulated 9,160 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 104,593 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0.04% or 3,327 shares. 118,223 are owned by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Raymond James Assoc reported 9,973 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 0.02% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 27,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 10.16 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Advisory Research accumulated 581,924 shares.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

