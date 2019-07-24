Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Glenview State Bank Trust Has Increased Its Stake by $306,332; As Procter (PG) Shares Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Raised Holding

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Procter (PG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83M, up from 128,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Procter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 6.11M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1991.25. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Is Still A Startup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1 More Way Apple Undermines App Store Competition – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Corp holds 3.94% or 9,103 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,395 shares. Capital Int Ca accumulated 8,032 shares or 1.7% of the stock. 5,757 are held by North Point Managers Oh. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1,374 shares. Conning reported 0.52% stake. Nwi Management Ltd Partnership has 80,000 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset holds 121 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability invested in 1,734 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Bristol John W And Inc New York reported 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Fincl Corp In holds 0.59% or 444 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership holds 752 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Ltd Partnership, a North Carolina-based fund reported 43,782 shares. Moreover, Westport Asset Management has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coatue Management Limited Liability Corp owns 7.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 355,996 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,071 shares to 12,401 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,092 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G steps up advertising game on equal pay for women – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Three Cincinnati companies made the prestigious Fortune Global 500 list – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Mngmt owns 6,269 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 82,855 shares. Atria Invests Ltd reported 92,652 shares. Parkwood Ltd holds 1.44% or 70,934 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 84,602 shares. 25,042 are held by Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 2.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jaffetilchin Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 3,840 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Earnest Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Hodges Management invested in 0.14% or 13,309 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.34% or 291,370 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 42,050 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 12,377 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 261,417 shares.