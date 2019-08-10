Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Glenview State Bank Trust Has Boosted Its Stake by $306,332 as Shares Declined; Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Boosted Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30 million, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Retailers Hoping to Copy the Success of Amazon Prime – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche lifts Amazon estimates before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Project44 Bags Amazon And Walmart – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C V Starr & invested in 1,500 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp reported 7,004 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability reported 144 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.45% or 4,274 shares. Moreover, Fort Point Prns Ltd Liability Com has 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 64,065 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Callahan Llc invested in 1.03% or 3,113 shares. Chartist Incorporated Ca holds 0% or 390 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 656 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Llc reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Financial has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 94 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Company reported 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarivest Asset Ltd owns 98,766 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp has 16,835 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension invested in 0.4% or 982,285 shares. Wright Ser has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Connable Office invested in 0.58% or 28,149 shares. 30,021 are held by Sumitomo Life Insur Commerce. Hennessy stated it has 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The United Kingdom-based Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has invested 4.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 7,395 shares. Orleans Management La holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,086 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 0.12% or 242,219 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Private Na has 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Highlander Cap Limited Liability Com has 700 shares. Midas Mgmt holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 25,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.23 million shares. Virginia-based Burney Com has invested 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).