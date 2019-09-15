Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Glaxis Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Declined; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake Maintained by Aperio Group Llc

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 4,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 57,119 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 52,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.00M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 330 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.25% or 1,052 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,388 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management invested in 142 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Autus Asset Management Lc has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 492,331 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Noven Fincl Grp holds 0.18% or 186 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma reported 4,780 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management holds 5.57% or 2,386 shares in its portfolio. 203 are held by Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Ashford Management Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 887 shares. 26,694 were accumulated by Alleghany De. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 887 shares. The Montana-based Stack Management Inc has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enel Chile Sa by 394,173 shares to 592,327 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 46,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,671 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.