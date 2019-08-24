Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake; Harvey Investment Co Increases Position in Wabtec (WAB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, up from 9,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.51 million shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 232,304 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 5,451 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital Gp stated it has 2,288 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 238,121 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harvey Mngmt Inc invested in 5,870 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Limited Company reported 554 shares stake. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 601 shares. Jw Asset Limited Liability invested 17.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shell Asset Management owns 45,916 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Choate Inv reported 4,274 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,009 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 1.34% or 57,493 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 1.84M shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29,234 shares to 54,336 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,897 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 19,472 shares to 72,994 shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,970 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).