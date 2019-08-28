Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Position; Nea Management Company Decreased Stake in Endologix (ELGX) by $13.45 Million as Share Value Rose

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1759.64. About 1.68 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 204,626 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 290,000 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 157,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,593 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 445 shares stake. Nea Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 249,021 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. 22,692 Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares with value of $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J. Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3.

