Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Trimmed Position by $69.01 Million as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 38,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39 million, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Management Lp owns 38,000 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Lc owns 59,147 shares for 4.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 249,865 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.39 million shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.19M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. 234,184 are held by Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com. Cooke And Bieler LP accumulated 1,800 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 3.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridges reported 2.25% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 51,257 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 949,578 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 38.41M were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 31,519 shares to 93,835 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp by 87,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 894,868 shares, and cut its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P.

