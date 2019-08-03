Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Vicor (VICR) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Decreased Stake

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 230,822 shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ)

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 52.11 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 12,815 shares to 72,185 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management Inc holds 0% or 5,438 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 9,074 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 11,012 shares. Mason Street Lc stated it has 5,209 shares. Trellus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7.68% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 0% or 73,517 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 1,422 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Co has 184,371 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Secor Cap Advsr LP accumulated 9,569 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0% or 15,000 shares. Shine Advisory reported 132 shares stake. Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited stated it has 101,898 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd has 0.74% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 15,789 shares to 17,880 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clough Capital Partners LP holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,319 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.78% or 1,527 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability accumulated 1,800 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Co reported 7,343 shares stake. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,530 shares or 1.17% of the stock. American Economic Planning Group Inc Incorporated Adv owns 674 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 2.28% or 100,501 shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 1.2% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company holds 659 shares. Korea Inv reported 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 57,493 were reported by Congress Asset Management Ma. 4,808 were reported by Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd. Macroview Investment Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

