Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.11 Million; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holder Fiduciary Management Has Cut Its Holding by $18.57 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 241,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 693,407 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.43 million, down from 934,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 444,702 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has 0.03% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 364,151 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,956 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Ltd Co holds 27,350 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 15,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invs owns 0.04% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 2,540 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 17,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 912,348 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 352,695 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 10,829 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 18,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp owns 8,458 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Regentatlantic Limited holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 100,484 shares.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics to Host Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $132.16 million for 11.51 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 712,898 shares to 12.23 million shares, valued at $480.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 636,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 386 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 29,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated N (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,558 shares. Lesa Sroufe has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.73% or 597,997 shares. White Pine Inv accumulated 132 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 2,055 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 449 shares. Blume Cap Management Inc owns 765 shares. Harvey Management invested 5.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Bessemer Secs Lc has 0.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 977,767 shares. Summit Strategies invested in 323 shares or 0.29% of the stock. White Elm Cap Limited Liability Com holds 4.64% or 9,902 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 8,494 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 3% or 438,304 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 76.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.