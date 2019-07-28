Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $3.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Ami Asset Management Has Increased Its Healthcare Svcs Gp Com (HCSG) Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (HCSG) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 65,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 825,913 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 760,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 2.17 million shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Management Limited Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 1.46 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 884,578 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.32% or 92,028 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). North Star Mngmt Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Hightower Advsrs Limited has 9,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 18,250 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 294,484 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 169,779 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 6,975 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 69,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 8,861 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,503 shares to 299,404 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc Com by 99,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,894 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO).

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 18,632 shares to 24,798 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 55,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).