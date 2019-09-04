Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Share Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 25.24 million shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.56 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

