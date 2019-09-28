Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Firsthand Capital Management Cut Stake; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Decreased Barnes Group (B) Stake as Shares Declined

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $507,000, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 190,179 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc. by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $39.99 million for 16.47 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.33% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5,850 activity. MANGUM MYLLE H had bought 42 shares worth $2,058.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 40,300 shares to 180,300 shares, valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 131,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,300 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold B shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.