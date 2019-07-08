Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder First Washington Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Private Capital Management Holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Has Lifted by $12.76 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1947.69. About 1.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 80,159 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,535 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Communications holds 611 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Co has 6.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas White Intl Ltd stated it has 1,311 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 2,611 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macroview Investment Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greystone Managed Inc holds 0.78% or 7,384 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.07% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 2,374 shares in its portfolio. 8,938 are held by Timessquare Management Limited. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated has 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,815 shares. Btim Corporation has 1,004 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,990 shares to 76,405 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $46.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF) by 50,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.82 million activity. Another trade for 3,290 shares valued at $50,173 was made by Stockinger Richard C. on Friday, March 1.