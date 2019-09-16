Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder First Heartland Consultants Has Lifted Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Ctc Boosted Holding

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.31M shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58 million, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 5.53M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rowland And Counsel Adv owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 81,407 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 8,969 shares. Investment House owns 4,315 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications holds 1.15% or 40,016 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 4,946 shares. Paloma Prns Management Co has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guardian Cap Advsrs LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,955 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Strategic Advsr Limited Co reported 4,941 shares stake. Crestwood Advsr Grp stated it has 3,510 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Be Considering Moving Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) by 6,633 shares to 9,630 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,521 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon changed search to put profit first – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 8,039 shares to 27,785 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (AGG) by 70,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,038 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).