Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Filament Has Decreased Stake; As Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased by $7.27 Million Its Stake

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.62. About 122,211 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Nj stated it has 118 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 13,232 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Management Lc. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 6,334 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hwg Lp holds 5.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,330 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Gru, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 2.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 470,991 shares. Navellier And Assoc Inc owns 3,660 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 460 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Lc owns 554 shares. Trb Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 6,100 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Com reported 10,719 shares. Northern invested in 4.94 million shares. Saturna stated it has 1,866 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 459,240 shares. Perkins Coie Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 176,291 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 240,167 shares. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Ltd has 0.08% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 3,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 84,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.03% or 142,502 shares in its portfolio. Proshare owns 3,773 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 176,690 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,132 shares.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX Hires New Managing Director in Latin America – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Inc. (WEX) CEO Melissa Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.