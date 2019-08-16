Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Filament Has Cut Its Holding; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Davidson D A & Company Boosted Its Stake by $332,046

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 12,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 47,691 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 34,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 4.79 million shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV)

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 6,925 shares to 9,990 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,473 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.02% or 348,521 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 127,855 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.38% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 46,240 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 25,244 shares. North Dakota-based Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.73% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Valueworks Ltd has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated reported 1.43 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 2,892 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 5.15M shares. 51,855 are owned by Paloma Prtn Management Company. 245,062 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 183,570 are owned by Waddell And Reed Fin. State Street has 0.04% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 19.14 million shares. Cornerstone has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.